News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Eddie Howe’s stunning new-look Newcastle United 2024/25 squad - according to Football Manager: gallery

Newcastle United had a quiet January transfer window but their matchday squad could look a lot different when next season gets underway.

By Joe Buck
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 15:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Mar 2024, 15:00 GMT

Newcastle United signed only Alfie Harrison from Manchester City during a quiet January transfer window as they battled against PSR constraints. Much like their other Premier League counterparts, the Magpies were forced to have a subdued window and instead focus their attentions on strengthening when the summer window opens.

An official date for that is yet to be confirmed but it will likely be sometime in June and run until the end of August. It could be a very busy few months at St James’ Park who will hope to enter the window with a new sporting director after Dan Ashworth was placed on gardening leave amid Manchester United speculation.

But just what could that summer window look like and how could Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United matchday squad shape up when the 2024/25 season gets underway?

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s starting side could look like when the 2024/25 Premier League season gets underway. Would you like to see this team at St James’ Park? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Nick Pope

Photo Sales

2. Kieran Trippier

Photo Sales

3. Stefan De Vrij

Photo Sales

4. Victor Lindelof

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Football ManagerManchester CityEddie HowePremier LeagueManchester UnitedSporting Director