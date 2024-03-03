Newcastle United signed only Alfie Harrison from Manchester City during a quiet January transfer window as they battled against PSR constraints. Much like their other Premier League counterparts, the Magpies were forced to have a subdued window and instead focus their attentions on strengthening when the summer window opens.

An official date for that is yet to be confirmed but it will likely be sometime in June and run until the end of August. It could be a very busy few months at St James’ Park who will hope to enter the window with a new sporting director after Dan Ashworth was placed on gardening leave amid Manchester United speculation.

But just what could that summer window look like and how could Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United matchday squad shape up when the 2024/25 season gets underway?