Eddie Howe’s stunning new-look Newcastle United match day squad - if transfer rumours are true: gallery

Newcastle United transfer news: The Magpies have signed four players so far this summer with the opening weekend of a new Premier League season come and gone.

By Joe Buck
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

Newcastle United have sealed deals for Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonal, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento so far this summer. Whilst Minteh will spend the season on-loan at Feyenoord, hopes are high that Tonali, Barnes and Livramento can play a major part in Newcastle’s adventures in Europe and in the Premier League this season.

The Magpies have the delicate task of balancing Champions League and Premier League football this term and are still looking for ways to strengthen their squad before the summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, September 1.

But just who could those additions be? A whole host of players have been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer and here, we take a look at what Eddie Howe’s matchday squad could look like next season based on all the latest transfer rumours:

Pope has recovered from injury and is the club’s outright no.1 goalkeeper.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Trippier is likely one of the first names on Howe’s team sheet and was an almost ever-present last season. Whilst the club have added Tino Livramento as cover for the 32-year-old, Trippier will have a big role to play in most of Newcastle’s games this season.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Schar was brilliant for Newcastle last season and will have a big role to play again this season in all competitions.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Botman enjoyed a very good first season in England and will be hoping to build on that during his second campaign in black and white.

4. CB: Sven Botman

