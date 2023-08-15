Eddie Howe’s stunning new-look Newcastle United match day squad - if transfer rumours are true: gallery
Newcastle United transfer news: The Magpies have signed four players so far this summer with the opening weekend of a new Premier League season come and gone.
Newcastle United have sealed deals for Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonal, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento so far this summer. Whilst Minteh will spend the season on-loan at Feyenoord, hopes are high that Tonali, Barnes and Livramento can play a major part in Newcastle’s adventures in Europe and in the Premier League this season.
The Magpies have the delicate task of balancing Champions League and Premier League football this term and are still looking for ways to strengthen their squad before the summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, September 1.
But just who could those additions be? A whole host of players have been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer and here, we take a look at what Eddie Howe’s matchday squad could look like next season based on all the latest transfer rumours: