Newcastle United had a quiet January transfer window as the Premier League continued their clampdown on Profit and Sustainability Rules. However, the summer window offers the club a fresh chance to strengthen Eddie Howe’s first-team squad.

After a season plagued by injuries, it’s clear that they will look to strengthen in areas across the pitch to try and avoid a repeat of the issues that have hampered them this season. But in order to do that, they will have to trade some players and that may see a couple of players leave - in order to free up funds to strengthen in the market.

The summer transfer window may still be a couple of months away, however, that hasn’t stopped the rumour-mill continuing to speculate over who could move to St James’ Park this summer. But just who has been linked with joining Newcastle United and how, if they are to make the move, would they fit into Howe’s first-team squad plans?