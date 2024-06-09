Eddie Howe’s stunning new-look Newcastle United squad - based on latest transfer rumours

By Joe Buck
Published 9th Jun 2024, 12:00 BST

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies could have a big summer window as they look to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad.

The summer transfer window opens on Friday 14 June, with clubs being able to sign players from that date. After a very quiet winter window, Newcastle United are expected to be a lot more active this time around with a lot more activity, both in and out, anticipated on Tyneside.

Euro 2024 could complicate matters, however, with that tournament likely to delay any moves for players in Germany representing their country. 

Unsurprisingly, Newcastle have been linked with signing a whole host of players this summer and could look to strengthen in all areas as Howe’s squad look to put the disappointment of missing out on European football behind them as they prepare to attack the Premier League and domestic cup competitions.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s matchday squad could look like next season based on all the latest transfer rumours. What do you make of this team? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Pope has been brilliant since signing from Burnley and will be pushing to remain as Newcastle’s no.1 next season if he can stay fit.

1. Nick Pope

Pope has been brilliant since signing from Burnley and will be pushing to remain as Newcastle’s no.1 next season if he can stay fit.

Photo Sales
Livramento impressed in his debut season at St James’ Park and may stake a claim to be Newcastle United’s starting right-back next season.

2. Tino Livramento

Livramento impressed in his debut season at St James’ Park and may stake a claim to be Newcastle United’s starting right-back next season.

Photo Sales
Schar has been one of Newcastle’s stand out performers this season and has shown his immense quality game after game. They may look to sign another centre-back in summer, but they will have to do very well to dislodge the Swiss international.

3. Fabian Schar

Schar has been one of Newcastle’s stand out performers this season and has shown his immense quality game after game. They may look to sign another centre-back in summer, but they will have to do very well to dislodge the Swiss international.

Photo Sales
Missing out on Tosin Adarabioyo could force the Magpies into the market for a marquee defender, with Diomande among the names being linked with a move to Newcastle United.

4. Ousmane Diomande

Missing out on Tosin Adarabioyo could force the Magpies into the market for a marquee defender, with Diomande among the names being linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Transfer rumoursEddie HoweEuro 2024Premier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.