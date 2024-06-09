The summer transfer window opens on Friday 14 June, with clubs being able to sign players from that date. After a very quiet winter window, Newcastle United are expected to be a lot more active this time around with a lot more activity, both in and out, anticipated on Tyneside.
Euro 2024 could complicate matters, however, with that tournament likely to delay any moves for players in Germany representing their country.
Unsurprisingly, Newcastle have been linked with signing a whole host of players this summer and could look to strengthen in all areas as Howe’s squad look to put the disappointment of missing out on European football behind them as they prepare to attack the Premier League and domestic cup competitions.
Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s matchday squad could look like next season based on all the latest transfer rumours. What do you make of this team? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.
