News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Eddie Howe’s stunning new-look Newcastle United squad - according to the latest January transfer links: gallery

Newcastle United transfers: The January window could be a busy time at St James’ Park.

By Joe Buck
Published 15th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 20:17 GMT

Newcastle United’s recent injury crisis means the Magpies may be forced to dip into the transfer market when it opens in order to strengthen their depleted squad.

Whilst they have been able to maintain a decent start to the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup, Newcastle will be looking for a boost in the winter window to help them maintain their standards until the end of the season. 

Of course, January can be a difficult market to operate in and Newcastle’s task won’t be made any easier if Premier League clubs vote to install a temporary ban on clubs loaning players with the same owners - one that would greatly impact the Magpies if they wanted to sign players from some Saudi Pro League clubs.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s matchday squad could look like after the January window based on all the latest transfer rumours:

Pope has kept five Premier League clean sheets this season and is among the top goalkeepers in the division.

1. GK: Nick Pope

Pope has kept five Premier League clean sheets this season and is among the top goalkeepers in the division.

Photo Sales
Trippier has been a key cog of Howe’s team both in defence and going forward this season. He has more assists than anyone else in the squad this season.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier has been a key cog of Howe’s team both in defence and going forward this season. He has more assists than anyone else in the squad this season.

Photo Sales
The young Sporting Lisbon defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League with both Arsenal and Newcastle credited with an interest. His £70m release clause may price teams out of the market for him, however.

3. CB: Ousmane Diomande

The young Sporting Lisbon defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League with both Arsenal and Newcastle credited with an interest. His £70m release clause may price teams out of the market for him, however.

Photo Sales
Injury has kept Botman out of action for a couple of months now, but there is hope that the Dutchman can be back sooner rather than later. He has proven to be a fantastic defender and will be someone the club can play a key role in their future.

4. CB: Sven Botman

Injury has kept Botman out of action for a couple of months now, but there is hope that the Dutchman can be back sooner rather than later. He has proven to be a fantastic defender and will be someone the club can play a key role in their future.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Transfer rumoursEddie HowePremier League