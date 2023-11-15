Eddie Howe’s stunning new-look Newcastle United squad - according to the latest January transfer links: gallery
Newcastle United transfers: The January window could be a busy time at St James’ Park.
Newcastle United’s recent injury crisis means the Magpies may be forced to dip into the transfer market when it opens in order to strengthen their depleted squad.
Whilst they have been able to maintain a decent start to the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup, Newcastle will be looking for a boost in the winter window to help them maintain their standards until the end of the season.
Of course, January can be a difficult market to operate in and Newcastle’s task won’t be made any easier if Premier League clubs vote to install a temporary ban on clubs loaning players with the same owners - one that would greatly impact the Magpies if they wanted to sign players from some Saudi Pro League clubs.
Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s matchday squad could look like after the January window based on all the latest transfer rumours: