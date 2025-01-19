The January transfer window has been open for over two weeks now and much like 12 months ago, it has been a quiet few days on the transfer front not just at Newcastle United, but around the Premier League. Clubs up and down the division are worried about PSR whilst buying players is always a difficult task in a winter window that often has very unwilling sellers.

Despite their magnificent form of late, Newcastle United have a number of areas of the squad they would like to strengthen in the market to give Howe all the tools he needs to help them make a real good go of the second half of the Premier League season. But just who could some of those players be and how could their matchday squad look coming out of the window?

Here, we take a look at some of the very latest transfer rumours to see what Howe’s options could be when the January transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday 3 February. Would you like to see this team start for the Magpies? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Martin Dubravka Has Dubravka displaced Nick Pope as the club’s first-choice? Only time will tell when the former Burnley man returns to fitness. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento Livramento hopefully has many years to come at Newcastle United and to make that right-back spot his own. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Sven Botman Botman has been very solid since his return to the starting side following an ACL injury. He faces a battle with Fabian Schar for a starting spot, but the Dutchman has earned a chance at cementing his place in the starting XI. | Getty Images Photo Sales