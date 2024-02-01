The January transfer window closes at 11pm and Newcastle United have concluded just one first-team signing this month. Alfie Harrison has joined from Manchester City but isn’t expected to have a major role within the first-team between now and the end of the campaign, however, injury issues may mean Harrison could feature more than initially predicted.

The Magpies entered the month with a plethora of injury issues that could have been solved with activity in the window. However, FFP and PSR constraints meant the club were forced to shop in the free agent and loan markets in order to strengthen their squad this winter.

Despite very little movement into the club, a whole host of players were linked with a move to St James’ Park throughout January and are still being tipped to play their football at St James’ Park next season. Here, we take a look at what Howe’s matchday squad could look like based on all the latest transfer rumours:

1 . GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili Mamardashvili has been linked with a move to Tyneside after impressing at Valencia. Whilst Nick Pope is the club’s no.1 when fit, they may look to strengthen in that department in summer and the 23-year-old has been tipped to make a move in summer. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier may have had his struggles in recent times, but he remains a very important part of Newcastle’s team and a leader on the field. A move to Bayern Munich had been mooted in January but an agreement between the clubs was not reached. Trippier has delivered some brilliant performances recently and remains a key part of Newcastle’s team. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Ousmane Diomande Diomande has emerged as one of Europe’s most sought after players in recent times having impressed at Sporting CP. Newcastle, along with Arsenal and Manchester United, have been credited with an interest in the young defender. Photo Sales