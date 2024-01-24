The January transfer window has just over a week to run and Newcastle United are yet to conclude a first-team signing. The Magpies entered the month with a plethora of injury issues that could have been solved with activity in the window.

However, FFP and PSR constraints mean the club will have to act smartly in the market and they may be forced to shop in the free agent and loan markets in order to strengthen their squad this winter. A whole host of players have also been linked with a move away from the club as they look to potentially fund transfers this month.

But who has been linked with a move to St James’ Park and would any of the rumoured additions be able to force themselves into Eddie Howe’s plans for the second half of the campaign? Here, we take a look at what Howe’s matchday squad could look like after the January transfer window if all the latest transfer rumours are true:

GK: David de Gea Nick Pope's injury means the Magpies may look to sign a goalkeeper this month. De Gea has been heavily-linked with a move to the north east on a short-term deal to cover for Pope's absence.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier may have had his struggles in recent times, but he remains a very important part of Newcastle's team and a leader on the field. A move to Bayern Munich has been mooted this month but an agreement between the clubs is yet to be reached. If that doesn't happen between now and deadline day, Trippier will have a huge role to play in the first-team.

CB: Fabian Schar Schar has played a major role this season and will undoubtedly have a big role to play between now and the end of the campaign. He has recently signed a new contract with the club to extend his stay on Tyneside.

CB: Sven Botman Botman is slowly returning to full fitness after a long spell on the sidelines. He has been solid alongside Schar and will hope to develop that partnership between now and the end of the campaign.