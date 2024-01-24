Eddie Howe’s stunning new-look Newcastle United XI if latest January transfer rumours are true: photos
Newcastle United transfers: What could Eddie Howe’s matchday squad look like based on all the latest transfer rumours?
The January transfer window has just over a week to run and Newcastle United are yet to conclude a first-team signing. The Magpies entered the month with a plethora of injury issues that could have been solved with activity in the window.
However, FFP and PSR constraints mean the club will have to act smartly in the market and they may be forced to shop in the free agent and loan markets in order to strengthen their squad this winter. A whole host of players have also been linked with a move away from the club as they look to potentially fund transfers this month.
But who has been linked with a move to St James’ Park and would any of the rumoured additions be able to force themselves into Eddie Howe’s plans for the second half of the campaign? Here, we take a look at what Howe’s matchday squad could look like after the January transfer window if all the latest transfer rumours are true: