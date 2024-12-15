Eddie Howe’s stunning new-look Newcastle United XI - if latest transfer rumours are true: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 15th Dec 2024, 17:00 BST

What could Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United squad look like based on all the latest transfer rumours?

Newcastle United head into the January transfer window knowing they need to be more proactive than they have been in the previous two windows. Only two senior outfield players, Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula, joined the club in 2024 with the squad in dire need of a refresh.

However, the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules mean the Magpies may be forced to sell before they can buy this winter. Paul Mitchell is also entering his first full transfer window as sporting director and will be keen to stamp his mark on Newcastle United.

The January window, however, is always a notoriously difficult window to operate in and one that will likely see Newcastle hit a number of hurdles in both buying and selling players. Here, though, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s new-look squad could look like based on all the latest transfer rumours.

Would you like to see this team start for the Magpies? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Pope is the club’s number one and whilst they may look for long-term replacements, he will likely keep that position in the squad for the foreseeable future.

1. Nick Pope

Pope is the club's number one and whilst they may look for long-term replacements, he will likely keep that position in the squad for the foreseeable future. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Livramento hopefully has many years to come at Newcastle United and to make that right-back spot his own.

2. Tino Livramento

Livramento hopefully has many years to come at Newcastle United and to make that right-back spot his own. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Tomori has been linked with a surprise move to St James’ Park in recent times.

3. Fikayo Tomori

Tomori has been linked with a surprise move to St James' Park in recent times. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Botman’s ACL injury has kept him sidelined since March but there is hope he can make a return to action in the new year.

4. Sven Botman

Botman's ACL injury has kept him sidelined since March but there is hope he can make a return to action in the new year. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
