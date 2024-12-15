Newcastle United head into the January transfer window knowing they need to be more proactive than they have been in the previous two windows. Only two senior outfield players, Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula, joined the club in 2024 with the squad in dire need of a refresh.

However, the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules mean the Magpies may be forced to sell before they can buy this winter. Paul Mitchell is also entering his first full transfer window as sporting director and will be keen to stamp his mark on Newcastle United.

The January window, however, is always a notoriously difficult window to operate in and one that will likely see Newcastle hit a number of hurdles in both buying and selling players. Here, though, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s new-look squad could look like based on all the latest transfer rumours.

Nick Pope Pope is the club's number one and whilst they may look for long-term replacements, he will likely keep that position in the squad for the foreseeable future.

Tino Livramento Livramento hopefully has many years to come at Newcastle United and to make that right-back spot his own.

Fikayo Tomori Tomori has been linked with a surprise move to St James' Park in recent times.