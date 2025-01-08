Eddie Howe’s stunning new-look Newcastle United’s XI - according to latest transfer rumours: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 8th Jan 2025, 18:00 GMT

Newcastle United are yet to make a move in the January transfer window, but what could Eddie Howe’s starting XI and subs look like based on all the latest transfer rumours?

The January transfer window has been open for a week and much like 12 months ago, it has been a quiet few days on the transfer front not just at Newcastle United, but around the Premier League. Clubs up and down the division are worried about PSR whilst buying players is always a difficult task in a winter window that often has very unwilling sellers.

Despite their magnificent form of late, Newcastle United have a number of areas of the squad they would like to strengthen in the market to give Howe all the tools he needs to help them make a real good go of the second half of the Premier League season. But just who could some of those players be and how could their matchday squad look coming out of the window?

Here, we take a look at some of the very latest transfer rumours to see what Howe’s options could be when the January transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday 3 February. Would you like to see this team start for the Magpies? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Pope is the club’s number one and whilst they may look for long-term replacements, he will likely keep that position in the squad for the foreseeable future.

1. Nick Pope

Pope is the club's number one and whilst they may look for long-term replacements, he will likely keep that position in the squad for the foreseeable future.

Livramento hopefully has many years to come at Newcastle United and to make that right-back spot his own.

2. Tino Livramento

Livramento hopefully has many years to come at Newcastle United and to make that right-back spot his own.

Botman’s ACL injury has kept him sidelined since March but there is hope he can make a return to action in the new year.

3. Sven Botman

Botman's ACL injury has kept him sidelined since March but there is hope he can make a return to action in the new year.

Burn has been sensational this season and will be hard to dislodge as a starter.

4. Dan Burn

Burn has been sensational this season and will be hard to dislodge as a starter.

