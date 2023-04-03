News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
19 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
23 minutes ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
47 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
1 hour ago Thomas Cashman to serve 42 years for murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Eddie Howe's stunning Newcastle United new-look starting XI if summer transfer rumours are true - photo gallery

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United squad could look vastly different when the 2023/24 season gets underway.

By Joe Buck
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:26 BST

Newcastle harbour great european ambitions with qualification for all three continental competitions still within their reach.

A win over Manchester United helped reaffirm their European hopes and if they are to make good on their early season promise and qualify for European football, then the Magpies will need to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window.

Adding quality and depth will be the aim this summer if Newcastle have to balance the great demands of domestic and european football next season. But just who could they look to sign when the summer transfer window opens?

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s match day squad in 2023/24 could look like.

Could Newcastle line-up like this when next season gets underway? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Is this what Eddie Howe's match day squad could look like next season? (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

1. Eddie Howe

Is this what Eddie Howe's match day squad could look like next season? (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Pope is Newcastle’s current no.1 and will almost certainly still be first-choice when the 2023/24 season kicks-off.

2. GK: Nick Pope

Pope is Newcastle’s current no.1 and will almost certainly still be first-choice when the 2023/24 season kicks-off. Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales
Trippier was United’s first signing post-takeover and has been one of their key players ever since his arrival. At 32, the former Spurs man shows no signs of slowing down and will be needed to provide experience and leadership to Newcastle in the years to come.

3. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier was United’s first signing post-takeover and has been one of their key players ever since his arrival. At 32, the former Spurs man shows no signs of slowing down and will be needed to provide experience and leadership to Newcastle in the years to come. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Reports in Germany suggest that Newcastle could move for Koch this summer. The Leeds United defender is out of contract at the end of next season.

4. CB: Robin Koch

Reports in Germany suggest that Newcastle could move for Koch this summer. The Leeds United defender is out of contract at the end of next season. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
MagpiesEddie HoweManchester United