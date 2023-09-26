Newcastle United’s attempts to go one better in the Carabao Cup than last season begin with a very tough test against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side won this competition four seasons in a row between 2018 and 2021 and defeated the Magpies 1-0 in the league meeting between the sides just over a month ago.

City have won every game in the Premier League and Champions League this season with their last defeat coming against Arsenal in the Community Shield.

It will be a very tough ask for Newcastle who have their own injury concerns heading into the game amid a hectic league, cup and European schedule.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for the Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City:

GK: Martin Dubravka Nick Pope has started every game this season but may be rested in favour of Dubravka on Wednesday night. The Slovakian featured for Manchester United in this competition last year during his brief loan spell at Old Trafford.

RB: Tino Livramento Livramento is yet to start a match for the Magpies but may be handed that opportunity against Manchester City. He was briefly able to show his talents at Bramall Lane and will be hoping to impress if given a chance to start.

CB: Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles' game time has been very limited this season, however, he has impressed when he has featured - particularly during pre-season. Lascelles was also very good at the Etihad Stadium last season and dealt very well with Erling Haaland.