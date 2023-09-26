Eddie Howe’s surprise Newcastle United predicted XI to face Manchester City amid injury worries - gallery
Carabao Cup: Eddie Howe faces a number of selection dilemmas when Newcastle United host Manchester City.
Newcastle United’s attempts to go one better in the Carabao Cup than last season begin with a very tough test against Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s side won this competition four seasons in a row between 2018 and 2021 and defeated the Magpies 1-0 in the league meeting between the sides just over a month ago.
City have won every game in the Premier League and Champions League this season with their last defeat coming against Arsenal in the Community Shield.
It will be a very tough ask for Newcastle who have their own injury concerns heading into the game amid a hectic league, cup and European schedule.
With that in mind, here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for the Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City: