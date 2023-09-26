News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe’s surprise Newcastle United predicted XI to face Manchester City amid injury worries - gallery

Carabao Cup: Eddie Howe faces a number of selection dilemmas when Newcastle United host Manchester City.

By Joe Buck
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST

Newcastle United’s attempts to go one better in the Carabao Cup than last season begin with a very tough test against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side won this competition four seasons in a row between 2018 and 2021 and defeated the Magpies 1-0 in the league meeting between the sides just over a month ago.

City have won every game in the Premier League and Champions League this season with their last defeat coming against Arsenal in the Community Shield.

It will be a very tough ask for Newcastle who have their own injury concerns heading into the game amid a hectic league, cup and European schedule.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for the Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City:

Nick Pope has started every game this season but may be rested in favour of Dubravka on Wednesday night. The Slovakian featured for Manchester United in this competition last year during his brief loan spell at Old Trafford.

Livramento is yet to start a match for the Magpies but may be handed that opportunity against Manchester City. He was briefly able to show his talents at Bramall Lane and will be hoping to impress if given a chance to start.

Lascelles’ game time has been very limited this season, however, he has impressed when he has featured - particularly during pre-season. Lascelles was also very good at the Etihad Stadium last season and dealt very well with Erling Haaland.

The Dutchman netted his first goal of the season on Sunday and may be asked to back that performance up against the Citizens.

