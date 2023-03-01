Eddie Howe’s surprising Newcastle United XI based on contract lengths of each player - photo gallery
What does a Newcastle United starting XI based on contract lengths at the club look like?
Three transfer windows under new ownership have seen Newcastle’s squad drastically overhauled, adding both quality and depth to the squad.
Most of their new signings joined the club on long-term deals as the club look to secure the future of some of their prized-assets.
And since joining the club himself, the transformation some players have shown on the field under Eddie Howe means that some of the existing squad members have also earned themselves contract extensions because of their performances on the pitch.
Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s starting XI would look like based on how long each squad member has left on their current contract at St James’s Park - according to data from Transfermarkt.com.
How would this starting XI fare? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.