What does a Newcastle United starting XI based on contract lengths at the club look like?

Three transfer windows under new ownership have seen Newcastle’s squad drastically overhauled, adding both quality and depth to the squad.

Most of their new signings joined the club on long-term deals as the club look to secure the future of some of their prized-assets.

And since joining the club himself, the transformation some players have shown on the field under Eddie Howe means that some of the existing squad members have also earned themselves contract extensions because of their performances on the pitch.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s starting XI would look like based on how long each squad member has left on their current contract at St James’s Park - according to data from Transfermarkt.com.

Eddie Howe This is what Eddie Howe's Newcastle United starting XI would look like based on how long each player has left on their current contract

Nick Pope (2026) Pope joined the club in the summer, signing a four-year deal with Newcastle. He has kept more clean sheets than any other Premier League stopper this season.

Kieran Trippier (2025) Trippier extended his stay on Tyneside in January, just over a year after joining the club. He has been one of Newcastle's most consistent performers since joining the club and someone that will be relied upon in the coming seasons.

Fabian Schar (2024) After impressing under Howe, Schar extended his Newcastle United contract in May last year. The Swiss defender, who continues to excel, has entered the final 18-months of this deal however.