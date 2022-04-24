Joelinton’s powerful strike opened the scoring before he doubled his tally just moments later.

His compatriot Bruno Guimaraes then scored a delightful chip to put the Magpies three ahead, a lead they never looked like relinquishing.

After yet another fantastic day for the Magpies, here are some moments you may have missed from Newcastle United’s victory over Norwich City:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe’s tactical masterclass

In what was his 100th Premier League appearance, Joelinton’s double set Newcastle on their way to a memorable win at Carrow Road.

But despite starting the game as a striker, it was a shift in position that realised the best in the Brazilian .

Howe’s decision to shift Joelinton into a left-wing position paid dividends as this was the exact position from where he grabbed his brace.

Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the match between Norwich City and Newcastle United (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

His first effort was a superb shot that flew past Tim Krul, before his second that was a more simple poacher’s finish after latching on the end of Jacob Murphy’s deflected shot.

Both goals saw the Brazilian on the left of the attack to latch onto the ball from deep.

It was a superb tactical change and one that laid the foundations for a comfortable away win.

Carrow Road hoodo

Eddie Howe (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Before the win yesterday, Newcastle had gone over 28 years without a win at Carrow Road.

This run, stretching back to their 2-1 win on January 4, 1994, included five defeats and three draws in their eight appearances.

Out of the eleven players that started the game yesterday, only Martin Dubravka, Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn were alive when the Magpies last tasted victory away at Norwich.

Miguel Almiron, who came on as a second-half substitute, was born 37 days after this.

The Newcastle United away end certainly enjoyed their day out at Carrow Road (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Records are there to be broken

In what was a magnificent day for Newcastle, United made it four wins in a row for the first time since spring 2018.

As mentioned, it was the first time they tasted victory at Carrow Road for the best part of three decades.

It was also the first time Tim Krul had tasted defeat against his old side.

Krul received a welcome reception from the travelling support but had a difficult time behind a very fragile Canaries defence.

He could do little about any of Newcastle’s goals but it appears that he will be playing Championship football next campaign.

The clash at Carrow Road also marked Dan Burn’s 350th career appearance with his first coming in Darlington’s 5-0 defeat to Torquay back in December 2009.

Away end joy

Such was the ease of victory against the Canaries, the away end was full of noise to chant the songs of heroes of the past - and they even threw a few ‘Ole’s’ in there for good measure.

Songs about Alan Shearer, Fabricio Coloccini, Peter Lovenkrands and Shola Ameobi were smattered in amongst the usual loud chanting from the away support.