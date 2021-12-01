Eddie Howe's telling post-match reveal should give Newcastle United fans hope

Eddie Howe.

Norwich City’s players also left the pitch convinced that they should have taken all three points.

But the feeling inside the United dressing room after last night’s 1-1 draw was more telling given that they’d gone down to 10 men with just nine minutes on the clock following a mistake from Ciaran Clark.

At the moment, just about every Newcastle fan inside the stadium would have taken a point – and that’s what Eddie Howe’s dogged, determined and diligent side took from the fixture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20th-placed team, still winless this season, has taken two points from Howe’s three games in charge so far.

That’s not enough, but there’s been enough of an improvement in those games to suggest the club, odds-on for relegation with bookmakers, can claw its way to safety over the coming months.

"The challenge ahead is huge,” said Howe. “We’re under no illusions as to the size of the task we face.

"We need to get the wins we need – draws aren’t going to be enough. You need the spirit in the group to deliver what we need. I feel the spirit has grown and that’s going to be key for us.”

For 81 minutes against Norwich, the attitude and application of the team wasn’t in question. Nor was the tactical approach. Howe quickly reorganised following Clark’s dismissal, and more or less got the balance right between defence and attack.

There were a number of standout performances. Federico Fernandez, as noted by Howe, after replacing Ryan Fraser in a tactical change. So too was Joelinton, a powerhouse in midfield.

Stand-in captain Callum Wilson was led the line superbly, and converted the second-half penalty which gave Newcastle hope of an against-the-odds win.

That wasn’t to be – Teemu Pukki equalised – but the performance itself has given fans some hope.

A huge Wor Flags “we are United” was unfurled in the Gallowgate end before the game, and the unity on show inside the stadium also encouraged Howe, who was in the dugout at St James’s Park for the first time as the club’s head coach.

“I thought the crowd was magnificent,” said the 43-year-old, who was appointed last month as Steve Bruce’s successor at St James's Park. "I thought the atmosphere in the stadium was really, really special – what a place to play in.”

St James’s Park was a toxic at times before September takeover given the antipathy felt towards then-owner Mike Ashley and Bruce.

It’s now a very different place, as underlined by the backing Howe and his players – who take on Burnley on Tyneside on Saturday – got against Norwich.

Howe said: “Draws aren’t going to be enough. But all you can do in every game is give your all – and I think you saw the players gave that.

“I couldn’t ask any more of anyone, so I have to be very proud and pleased with them, and know those are the levels we need in every game, regardless of how many players we have.

"If we do with the quality we have, we’ll win matches.”

The Premier League table doesn’t make good reading this morning, but this Newcastle team isn’t down yet – far from it.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.