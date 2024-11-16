Eddie Howe’s time at Newcastle United in 52 brilliant photos

During that time, Howe has transformed the Magpies from relegation candidates to the Champions League with Newcastle United now regular challengers for European places. It has been a pretty remarkable three years for Howe in the north east in a journey that many fans will hope is just the beginning of Howe helping establish Newcastle United as one of England’s top clubs.

There have been plenty of moments of joy during his time on Tyneside with memorable wins, fantastic goals and local rival bragging rights. There have also been difficult moments, but Newcastle have always found a way through them, and that is testament to Howe and his coaching staff.

Here, we take a journey through Howe’s three years in charge of Newcastle United and look at some of the highs (and lows) of his time in the dugout. Have we missed anything? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there.

Brentford hotel blues Howe's first match in charge should have been a memorable one in-front of an expectant packed-out St James' Park. Alas, a positive Covid-19 test meant Howe had to settle for watching a chaotic 3-3 draw from a hotel room.

Joelinton renaissance Ciaran Clark's red card in the first-half of this game was a season-defining moment for the Magpies. In the moment, against one of their main relegation rivals, it felt for many like the final nail in the coffin of relegation. However, one man, of whom the Undertaker would be impressed, rose from that coffin to completely transform his and Newcastle's fortunes.

Burnley delight 15 games and counting and finally Newcastle United won a Premier League game. All before them that had gone that long without a win had been relegated but Newcastle were only heading in one direction. You could say they were 'Movin on Up'.

Cambridge catastrophe A sold-out St James' Park was here to see their side progress in football's most famous competition and catch a glimpse of new signing Kieran Trippier in action. The latter was achieved, but Joe Ironside ensured the hosts endured yet another miserable afternoon on home turf.