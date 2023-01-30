News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe's two-word Newcastle United transfer update on Allan Saint-Maximin

Eddie Howe’s issued a two-word transfer update on Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin.

By Miles Starforth
1 minute ago - 1 min read

Saint-Maximin’s future has been the subject of speculation ahead of tomorrow night’s transfer deadline. The 25-year-old hasn’t started a Premier League game since August due to injuries and the form of others, but he’s now fully fit.

However, Howe, speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton at St James’s Park, dismissed talk of a move. Asked if the winger could leave before the deadline, United’s head coach said: “Absolutely not.”

Howe added: “He’s here to stay. He's an integral part of the team.”

Saint-Maximin, under contract at Newcastle until 2026, spoke about his injury frustrations this season in an interview with the Gazette in Saudi Arabia last month.

“It’s been a very difficult time for me, because you can see I put in a lot of work during pre-season to be able to come back fit and to be the best I can,” said Saint-Maximin.

“I started very well, I did a great game against Manchester City – it was one of the best games I’ve played for Newcastle.

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin.

“And, just after that, we were losing 1-0 against Wolves, and I scored a nice goal to get a draw for the team. It was a very good and important moment for me, but afterwards it was a bad moment, because I felt pain in my hamstring.

“It was a very difficult time for me, because always, when you see the team play well, you want to be able to help them.”

