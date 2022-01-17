Eden Hazard stance on Newcastle United transfer links as he makes Chelsea decision

Eden Hazard has been linked with Newcastle United

Eden Hazard has reportedly made his stance on a move to Newcastle United clear - after being offered a route out of Real Madrid.

Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his squad further in the coming weeks, having already added Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood to his ranks during the early stages of the January transfer window.

The Magpies are expected to be busy in what is their first trading period backed by their new Saudi-led ownership group - and it’s no surprise to have seen a host of high-profile names linked with St James’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the latest of those is Eden Hazard, with reports in Spain suggesting that Newcastle saw a bid in the region of £41million for the Belgian international accepted.

Hazard has struggled for regular football since his move to La Liga with injuries thwarting his process, and has made just a handful of league appearances for Los Blancos this season.

But while Newcastle looked to have offered the 31-year-old a potential escape route, El Nacional report that the attacking midfielder has made his stance on interest from Tyneside clear.

They report that Newcastle is ‘not an option’ for Hazard, who wants to join a ‘big player’ in global football.

That could open the door for a return to Chelsea, who themselves have been heavily linked with a move for the former Lille man.