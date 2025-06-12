The EFL have released this season’s Carabao Cup dates - with major interest in the north east as Newcastle United look to defend their crown.

Newcastle United, of course, will enter this season’s Carabao Cup as defending champions following their 2-1 triumph over Liverpool at Wembley in March. The Magpies defeated four Premier League opponents en route to lifting the trophy for the first time in their history.

Liverpool, meanwhile, had to play one less match than the Magpies because of their participation in European competition - and were a seeded side when they entered the competition in Round Three. The reformatted European competitions meant that those sides competing in Europe last term were kept away from each other in Round Three to avoid fixture congestion.

This seeding process will continue in the 2025/26 competition - but this time to the benefit of Newcastle United after they secured Champions League football on the final day of the Premier League season. The Magpies will be joined by five other English teams in that competition, with nine clubs in total playing European football of some sort next season.

With nine clubs competing in Europe, the EFL have been forced into a major shake up of the competition and have introduced a preliminary round to next season’s Carabao Cup. Accrington Stanley, who finished 21st in League Two last season, will play newly-promoted Oldham Athletic and Barnet, who won the Vanarama National League, will face Newport County (22nd in League Two) to ensure the numbers in each round are balanced when the nine teams competing in Europe join the competition in Round Three.

EFL confirm Carabao Cup dates

By the time the reigning champions join the Carabao Cup in Round Three, there is a chance, albeit small, that opponents could have already played three times. The two winners of the Preliminary Round will join League Two, League One and Championship sides in Round One.

Round Two will see Premier League teams that aren’t competing in Europe join the competition before Newcastle & co enter a round later. As mentioned, the Magpies won’t play any of the other eight sides that have qualified for Europe in Round Three.

That round will be split over two weeks and be played either on the week commencing 15 September or week commencing 22 September. Newcastle United’s game in that round will be played on the week commencing 22 September due to the Champions League league stage beginning the previous week.

19 matches over the whole competition will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football. Every single other Carabao Cup tie will be available to watch on Sky Sports +.

Preliminary Round: w/c 4 August 2025

Round One: w/c 11 August 2025

Round Two: w/c 25 August 2025

Round Three: w/c 15 September and w/c 22 September 2025 (Newcastle United join at this stage)

Round Four: w/c 27 October 2025

Round Five: w/c 15 December 2025

Semi-Final First Leg: w/c 12 January 2026

Semi-Final Second Leg: w/c 2 February 2026

Final: Sunday 22 March 2026