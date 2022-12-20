EFL reveal when Newcastle United or Bournemouth will find out their Carabao Cup Quarter Final opponents

After beating Tranmere Rovers and Crystal Palace, the Cherries now stand in Newcastle’s way of reaching their second Carabao Cup Quarter Final in three seasons. Gary O’Neil’s side won’t be a straightforward game and as shown by their resilient performance in the league at St James’s Park in September, the Magpies will have to be on top of their game to progress.

If Eddie Howe’s side do progress this evening, then they would have to wait until Thursday, December 22 in order to find out who they will be facing in the next round. The EFL have announced that the draw for the Carabao Cup Quarter Finals will take place following the conclusion of the Round Four tie between Liverpool and Manchester City on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game and subsequent draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Former Magpies goalkeeper Shay Given will draw the fixtures alongside Lionesses stopper Mary Earps.