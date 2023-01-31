3 . IN: Conor Gallagher

The Chelsea midfielder has been a target of Newcastle for some time and was subject to a £45m bid from Everton. The England international wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea aren’t overly keen to do business with a rival for the European places in Newcastle but they need to create space in their squad. A slim chance, but one to keep an eye on.

