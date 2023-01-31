Eight deals Newcastle United could do on transfer deadline day & three they won’t - photo gallery
It’s transfer deadline day and here are the deals Newcastle United could still do in the closing stages of the window
Newcastle have made two signings so far this January with Garang Kuol joining from Central Coast Mariners and Anthony Gordon joining from Premier League rivals Everton. Harrison Ashby from West Ham United is also set to join.
In terms of outgoings, Chris Wood has joined Nottingham Forest on loan and Jonjo Shelvey looks set to follow on a permanent deal. Several Under-21s players have also been loaned out with Kuol, Joe White, Dan Langley, Dylan Stephenson and Niall Brookwell leaving on temporary deals until the end of the 2022-23 season - but more could still follow.
Goalkeeper Karl Darlow is also set to leave on loan having agreed a deal with Championship side Hull City.
Given the departures, Newcastle have space in the squad to make more signings heading into deadline day.
While it is impossible to predict exactly how things will unfold, here are the first-team deadline day deals Newcastle United could make, and some they won’t...