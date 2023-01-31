News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Chelsea may be open to letting Gallagher leave to recoup some of their huge transfer spend.

Eight deals Newcastle United could do on transfer deadline day & three they won’t - photo gallery

It’s transfer deadline day and here are the deals Newcastle United could still do in the closing stages of the window

By Dominic Scurr
2 minutes ago

Newcastle have made two signings so far this January with Garang Kuol joining from Central Coast Mariners and Anthony Gordon joining from Premier League rivals Everton. Harrison Ashby from West Ham United is also set to join.

In terms of outgoings, Chris Wood has joined Nottingham Forest on loan and Jonjo Shelvey looks set to follow on a permanent deal. Several Under-21s players have also been loaned out with Kuol, Joe White, Dan Langley, Dylan Stephenson and Niall Brookwell leaving on temporary deals until the end of the 2022-23 season - but more could still follow.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow is also set to leave on loan having agreed a deal with Championship side Hull City.

Given the departures, Newcastle have space in the squad to make more signings heading into deadline day.

While it is impossible to predict exactly how things will unfold, here are the first-team deadline day deals Newcastle United could make, and some they won’t...

1. IN: Harrison Ashby

The 21-year-old right-back has completed his medical at Newcastle, we are just waiting on a formal announcement.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales

2. IN: Sander Berge

The Sheffield United midfielder has been targeted by Newcastle given the imminent departure of Jonjo Shelvey. Newcastle are understood to have proposed loan move for the 24-year-old with an obligation to buy but The Blades may require some convincing.

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

3. IN: Conor Gallagher

The Chelsea midfielder has been a target of Newcastle for some time and was subject to a £45m bid from Everton. The England international wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea aren’t overly keen to do business with a rival for the European places in Newcastle but they need to create space in their squad. A slim chance, but one to keep an eye on.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

4. IN: Ruben Loftus-Cheek

A loan deal for the Chelsea midfielder has been touted but, as with Gallagher, Chelsea could prove difficult to do business with regarding this one. Enzo Fernandez’s incoming means Chelsea midfielders could be made available late on in the window though.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Premier LeagueChris WoodNottingham ForestWest Ham UnitedTransfer rumours