News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
49 minutes ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
2 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - police hunting fiancé
3 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
6 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
6 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Eight Newcastle United players ruled out v Everton as Fabian Schar & Callum Wilson call made - gallery

Newcastle United’s team to face Everton at Goodison Park has been confirmed - with Eddie Howe making three changes from the 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 27th Apr 2023, 18:45 BST

Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy, who both scored braces inside the opening 21 minutes against Spurs on Sunday, have dropped to the bench in place of joint top scorers Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron. Dan Burn also dropped out of the starting line-up for the first time since September with Matt Targett returning for his first start in 25 Premier League matches.

Anthony Gordon remained on the bench on his return to Goodison Park as Everton look to move outside of the relegation zone. The Toffees currently sit 19th in the table but a win this evening could take them up to 16th place.

Meanwhile, Newcastle sit third and will be hoping to build on the impressive win over Spurs and secure their grasp on the Champions League places even further.

Fabian Schar passed a late fitness test after a hamstring issue picked up on Sunday while Allan Saint-Maximin remains out.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Ritchie, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Burn, Anderson

Here are Newcastle’s confirmed absentees in the match...

Misses his fourth consecutive match due to a hamstring injury.

1. Allan Saint-Maximin - hamstring

Misses his fourth consecutive match due to a hamstring injury.

Photo Sales
Krafth has been ruled-out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers back in August.

2. Emil Krafth - knee

Krafth has been ruled-out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers back in August. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Dummett hasn’t been named in the matchday squad for the third game running following Miguel Almiron’s return from injury.

3. Paul Dummett - tactical

Dummett hasn’t been named in the matchday squad for the third game running following Miguel Almiron’s return from injury. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Martin Dubravka remains the preferred goalkeeping option on the bench.

4. Loris Karius - tactical

Martin Dubravka remains the preferred goalkeeping option on the bench. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Eddie HoweEvertonTottenham HotspurDan BurnPremier LeagueCallum WilsonChampions League