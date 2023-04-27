Newcastle United’s team to face Everton at Goodison Park has been confirmed - with Eddie Howe making three changes from the 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy, who both scored braces inside the opening 21 minutes against Spurs on Sunday, have dropped to the bench in place of joint top scorers Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron. Dan Burn also dropped out of the starting line-up for the first time since September with Matt Targett returning for his first start in 25 Premier League matches.

Anthony Gordon remained on the bench on his return to Goodison Park as Everton look to move outside of the relegation zone. The Toffees currently sit 19th in the table but a win this evening could take them up to 16th place.

Meanwhile, Newcastle sit third and will be hoping to build on the impressive win over Spurs and secure their grasp on the Champions League places even further.

Fabian Schar passed a late fitness test after a hamstring issue picked up on Sunday while Allan Saint-Maximin remains out.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Ritchie, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Burn, Anderson

Here are Newcastle’s confirmed absentees in the match...

1 . Allan Saint-Maximin - hamstring Misses his fourth consecutive match due to a hamstring injury. Photo Sales

2 . Emil Krafth - knee Krafth has been ruled-out of the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury during their Carabao Cup win against Tranmere Rovers back in August. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Paul Dummett - tactical Dummett hasn’t been named in the matchday squad for the third game running following Miguel Almiron’s return from injury. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4 . Loris Karius - tactical Martin Dubravka remains the preferred goalkeeping option on the bench. Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales