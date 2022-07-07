Newcastle United’s full first-team squad has now returned for pre-season.

Those who were away on international duty following the end of the 2021-22 campaign were given an extra few days off before returning to Darsley Park.

In total nine international players, including new signings Nick Pope and Sven Botman, returned to training this week.

And Chris Wood has been given a slightly extended break following New Zealand’s World Cup play-off defeat against Costa Rica last month, though he is expected to return on Thursday.

Following a week of training, Newcastle have organised six pre-season friendlies so far.

They kick-off their pre-season campaign behind closed doors against Tyneside neighbours Gateshead at the training ground this Saturday.

They then head to Austria to face 1860 Munich on July 15 and Mainz on July 18.

After that, they face Benfica in Lisbon on July 26 before wrapping things up with a St James’s Park double-header against Atalanta on July 29 and Athletic Bilbao on July 30.

