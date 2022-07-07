Kieran Trippier in action for Newcastle (photo: Getty)

Eight Newcastle United players who returned to training this week – one more expected Thursday

Newcastle United’s full first-team squad has now returned for pre-season.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:36 pm

Those who were away on international duty following the end of the 2021-22 campaign were given an extra few days off before returning to Darsley Park.

In total nine international players, including new signings Nick Pope and Sven Botman, returned to training this week.

And Chris Wood has been given a slightly extended break following New Zealand’s World Cup play-off defeat against Costa Rica last month, though he is expected to return on Thursday.

Following a week of training, Newcastle have organised six pre-season friendlies so far.

They kick-off their pre-season campaign behind closed doors against Tyneside neighbours Gateshead at the training ground this Saturday.

They then head to Austria to face 1860 Munich on July 15 and Mainz on July 18.

After that, they face Benfica in Lisbon on July 26 before wrapping things up with a St James’s Park double-header against Atalanta on July 29 and Athletic Bilbao on July 30.

1. Nick Pope

The summer signing from Burnley was given an extended break after being away with England.

Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales

2. Fabian Schar

Was away with Switzerland following the end of the Premier League season.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales

3. Kieran Trippier

Returned to training on Wednesday having featured for England in the Nations League last month.

Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE

Photo Sales

4. Bruno Guimaraes

Was given an extended break having spent time in Asia with Brazil’s national team.

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Chris WoodNew ZealandNick Pope
Next Page
Page 1 of 3