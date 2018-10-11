Elias Sorensen opens up on his goals and Geordie accent after hitting form at Newcastle

Elias Sorensen’s picked up a lot at Newcastle United since arriving on Tyneside – including a Geordie accent.

The Danish striker, signed from HB Koge two years ago, scored in Tuesday night’s 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy win over Notts County.

Sorensen’s strike for Ben Dawson’s team at Meadow Lane took his goal tally for the season to eight, and his confidence is sky-high.

“I feel very confident at the moment, scoring the goals,” said the 19-year-old. “It would have been a different story if you’re struggling to score or miss a lot of chances.

“When it goes your way and goes in the back of the net, basically you’re in the sky and flying with confidence.”

Sorensen, however, admits he struggled to get a game for Under-18s when he first joined the club.

Elias Sorensen, left, against Sunderland.

“I look to do my best every game,” said Sorensen. “I work hard in training every week.

“When I first came over, I was struggling to get in the Under-18s team, now I’m playing week in, week out for the Under-23s. It’s a massive thing for me.

“As a footballer, you have your ups and downs. Sometimes you play, sometimes you don’t.

“It’s up to the manager, really. I just hope to do my best every day in training and impress him and he picks the team from there.”

When I first came over, I was struggling to get in the Under-18s team, now I’m playing week in, week out for the Under-23s. It’s a massive thing for me. Elias Sorensen

Sorensen is now settled at the club – on and off the pitch.

And the accent?

“Everyone notices that,” said Sorensen. “I’ve picked it up through the lads when I speak to them in training. Basically every day when we’re at the Academy.”

That’s easily done.

Elias Sorensen.

“Aye, it is,” added Sorensen, who scored a hat-trick in Newcastle’s 5-0 win over Sunderland in August.

The Longstaff brothers – Sean and Matty – combined to set up Sorensen’s latest goal, which was struck from the edge of the box.

“I’m very pleased,” said Sorensen. “We had a gameplan and stuck to it and came away with the win.

“It’s a long ball from the back and Matty Longstaff held it up well and slid to his brother on the side, and he slid me in and I’m in the middle of the goal. I saw the keeper a bit to the left, so I put it in the bottom right.”

On the competition, he added: “We’re taking it very seriously. Testing yourself against League One and League Two sides is a massive thing for us. We’re glad to get the win.”

Dawson, United’s Under-23 coach, admits that Sorensen can be hard on himself when he misses chances.

“He’s working his socks off,” said Dawson. “He can be a testing character at times.

“You can see from his body language on the pitch he gets really annoyed with himself if he has a bad touch or misses a chance, but the good thing is he’s willing to work hard and listen.

“He hasn’t had much competition in the last few weeks through injuries, but he’s managed to keep his standards really high.”