Elias Sorensen reacts after putting Newcastle on brink of Checkatrade Trophy knockout stages

Elias Sorensen told of his joy after helping Newcastle United beat Notts County in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The in-form striker netted for the club's Under-21s in last night's 2-0 win.

Callum Roberts also scored a penalty at Meadow Lane, and Newcastle must avoid defeat in their final group game against Grimsby Town on November 13 to progress to the last 32.

"I'm very pleased," said Sorensen. "We had a gameplan and stuck to it and came away with the win.

"It's a long ball from the back and Matty Longstaff held it up well and slid to his brother (Sean) on the side, and he slid me in and I'm in the middle of the goal. I saw the keeper a bit to the left, so I put it in the bottom right.

"It was good to see if go in the back of the net. I feel very confident at the moment. When it goes your way and goes in the back of the net, you're flying with confidence."

Sorensen had also scored in the club's first Checkatrade Trophy game against Doncaster Rovers last month, which Ben Dawson's side won 3-1.

The 19-year-old's strike took his goal tally for the season to eight.

United coach Dawson said: "He's working his socks off. He can be a testing character at times.

"You can see from his body language on the pitch he gets really annoyed with himself if he has a bad touch or misses a chance, but the good thing is he's willing to work hard and he's willing to listen.

"He hasn't had much competition in the last few weeks through injuries and what not, but he's managed to keep his standards really high, and that obviously shows through performances on the pitch."

Reflecting on the game, Dawson added: "I thought they were terrific. Every man – the starting XI and the subs that came on – made a big impact.

"Probably the most pleasing thing was the clean sheet. We haven’t had one for a while.

"We managed the game really well, scored early, which always helps. It was a case of letting them come on to us a little bit in the second half and get some chances on the break.”