Elias Sorensen tipped to be Premier League star by man who sold him to Newcastle United

Newcastle teenage sensation Elias Sorensen can be a Premier League star – says the man who sold him to United.

Sorensen is set to play a starring role in tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy clash against Macclesfield, and the striker’s former coach believes the youngster would “grab his chance” if promoted to Rafa Benitez’s first team.

With 11 goals in as many games, Sorensen is top scorer in Premier League 2, and grabbed the winner in Newcastle U23s’ 3-2 win over Stoke City in midweek before following it up with another strike against Leeds United on Friday.

That has sparked calls for Benitez to promote the 19-year-old to the senior ranks – and Per Rud, sporting director at Sorensen’s old club HB Koge, understands why.

“I know how high the level of the Premier League is, so it depends on getting the chance from the manager – but I am sure he will grab it if it happens,” said Rud, who oversaw Sorensen’s move to Tyneside in 2016.

“He came from nothing. He arrived to us from a low level environment, but in a very short time he adapted – and I never doubted he would end up strong.

“I don’t have any idea how close he is to the first team, but I know his quality.”

And Rud believes Sorensen will continue to develop at Newcastle without the distraction of international football.

Despite attracting plenty of attention with his current goal rush, Sorensen remains largely ignored by Denmark’s national youth coaches.

“He’s rated very highly here in Denmark by people with knowledge of him, but his history is not known here because he didn’t come from the top five teams and he went abroad very early,” added Rud.

“So the national team coaches in Denmark don’t know him well enough to make a judgement on him.”

Sorensen, who could go out on loan in January, has been watched by a host of scouts ahead of the January transfer window, including Hartlepool.