Newcastle United news: Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento could all feature for England against Andorra at Villa Park tonight.

Thomas Tuchel has three Newcastle United players in his squad to call on tonight when England face Andorra at Villa Park. Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento could all feature for the Three Lions as their World Cup qualifying campaign continues this evening.

Burn has won two caps for his nation under Tuchel and will be keen to impress and book his place on the plane to next summer’s World Cup. Gordon and Livramento will also be hoping to solidify themselves in the mind of their international manager and can do so with good performances against the side ranked 174th in the world by FIFA.

England defeated Andorra 1-0 back in June with Burn starting that match played at Espanyol’s stadium. Gordon was a second-half substitute whilst Livramento was preparing for the U21 Euros.

One other player hoping to force himself into Tuchel’s plans will be Elliot Anderson. Anderson has been handed his first ever call-up to the England senior team for their upcoming games against Andorra and Serbia and could be handed his debut at Villa Park tonight.

Anderson has starred for Nottingham Forest since his move from St James’ Park in June of last year and has been rewarded for those performances with a place in Tuchel’s squad. Anderson’s spot in the England senior team, though, will serve as yet another reminder of how Newcastle United were forced into selling him against their wishes, just to satisfy the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

A threat of a points deduction may mean they do not regret the decision to shift him on last summer, but being forced to do so just to avoid PSR issues is one that clubs up and down the country are becoming used to in the modern world.

Seeing a homegrown player in the England squad, though, should fill the Newcastle United fan base with a sense of pride and the player himself has revealed he is ‘very proud’ to represent his country, the north east and his former club Wallsend Boys Club this week: “I am very proud,” Anderson said.

“It’s a top boys club up in the north east and I think you can see all the professional footballers who have come through Wallsend. For a while there hasn’t really been another player to make England, it’s a really proud moment and I’m just hoping I get that cap.”

Reflecting on leaving St James’ Park, Anderson revealed that whilst it was tough to leave his boyhood club, it has ultimately led him to a position of strength: “It was sort of a tough move at the time, but I think ultimately I probably wouldn’t be sitting here now if I didn’t make the move.

“I think sometimes you’ve got to step out of your comfort zone and believe in yourself, which is sort of what I’ve done. I believed I was ready to go and play in the Premier League every week. I don’t think I would be in this position now if I didn’t do it.”