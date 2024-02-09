Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson has teased his return from injury on social media.

Anderson suffered a stress fracture in his back in October and hasn't been seen in action since the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace. While he is unlikely to feature at Nottingham Forest this weekend, the 21-year-old has taken to Instagram to post yet another encouraging fitness update.

Last week, Anderson posted a photograph of himself in Newcastle training gear and with a ball at his feet. This week, he has posted another training ground update showing himself carrying a training goal with his thumb up and the caption: "Final few steps."

The suggestion Anderson is close to a return will be a welcome boost for Eddie Howe and his squad after an extended injury crisis over the winter months. By the time he returns, the Newcastle academy graduate will have been sidelined for around four months.

Howe recently said about Anderson's injury: "Elliot is continuing his rehab from a stress fracture in his back. It’s been a difficult injury to manage for him and he’s not been very active for a long period of time, he’s trying to let his back heal.

Anderson has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle this season but is still eyeing his first competitive goal for the club. He has been fairly prolific in friendly matches for The Magpies and had a goal cruelly ruled out by VAR for offside in the 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest last season.

As the young midfielder pushes to return to fitness, Howe is hoping to welcome back some other players from injury soon.

1 . Jamaal Lascelles (calf) Lascelles missed training and didn't travel to Fulham in the FA Cup due to a calf issue. Eddie Howe stressed the injury was not serious but the defender missed the previous match against Luton. He is in contention for the weekend. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (A) - 10/02 Photo Sales

2 . Joe Willock (Achilles) Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea in November. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ and has since been ruled out for the past two months. He is close to a return. Expected return: Nottingham Forest (A) - 10/02 Photo Sales

3 . Anthony Gordon (ankle) Anthony Gordon twisted his ankle in Newcastle's 4-4 draw with Luton Town and left St James' Park on crutches as a precaution. While the injury is not thought to be serious, it is likely to be enough to keep him out of this weekend's match. Expected return: AFC Bournemouth (H) - 17/02 Photo Sales