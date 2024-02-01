Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson is back on the grass after more than three months out with a back injury.

Anderson suffered a stress fracture in his back in October and hasn't been seen in action since the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, missing the last 21 matches in all competitions. But the 21-year-old has since taken to Instagram to provide an encouraging fitness update.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anderson posted a photo of himself on the grass in Newcastle training gear with his boots on and a ball at his feet.

Elliot Anderson posted an update on Instagram

Anderson is understood to still be around a month away from a return to action. But his return to the grass will be seen as a real boost for Eddie Howe's side amid an ongoing and seemingly never-ending injury crisis.

Howe recently said about Anderson's injury: "Elliot is continuing his rehab from a stress fracture in his back. It’s been a difficult injury to manage for him and he’s not been very active for a long period of time, he’s trying to let his back heal.

"He has another scan next week so hopefully that’ll give us good news and he can start to build up his work." Anderson has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle this season but is still eyeing his first competitive goal for the club. He has been fairly prolific in friendly matches for The Magpies and had a goal cruelly ruled out by VAR for offside in the 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest last season.