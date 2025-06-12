Newcastle United midfielder Nathan Carlyon has confirmed his departure from the club after 14 years.

Newcastle’s academy retained list released last week, confirmed departures for Josh Donaldson, Jay Turner-Cooke, Harry Powell, Rory Powell, James Huntley and Ellis Stanton following the end of their contracts.

While Carlyon wasn’t named in the club’s official retained list or in the Premier League’s list of released Newcastle players, he also wasn’t named as a player contracted at the club for the 2025/26 season.

The 22-year-old’s professional contract at Newcastle expired last summer, though he was offered a rolling monthly deal to help him through his recovery from a serious knee injury during the 2024/25 season.

Carlyon joined Newcastle’s academy at age seven and progressed through the ranks to earn his first professional contract at his boyhood club. Although he was a regular at Under-21s level, he leaves Newcastle without making a competitive first-team appearance.

While there has been no official announcement of his departure, Carlyon took to Instagram to confirm his exit from Newcastle with a heartfelt farewell message.

A photo of the midfielder first signing for the club as a youngster alongside Newcastle legend and former academy coach Peter Beardsley was accompanied by the caption: “After 14 amazing years at my boyhood club, the badge I wore close to my heart, my time has come to an end and my first chapter is wrote.

“From being a seven-year-old boy with a dream to the man I am today to play for this club has been a privilege and I would like to thank the coaching staff and my teammates who made my experience unforgettable, I’m so grateful.

“I would also like to thank the wider staff support throughout my time at the club for making me and my family part of the NUFC family. Last but not least the physio staff for the past year with dealing with me through my rehab coming back stronger….Thank you for everything @nufc 🖤🤍.”

Elliot Anderson reacts to Newcastle United departure

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson messaged his former Newcastle academy teammate in response.

Anderson responded to Carlyon’s post by commenting: “All the best Nath ❤️❤️.”

Anderson is one of the biggest success stories from Newcastle’s academy in recent seasons having established himself as a first-team player under Eddie Howe. But PSR trouble forced The Magpies to sell Anderson to Nottingham Forest last summer in a joint club-record transfer worth £35million.

The deal also saw Odysseas Vlachodimos head in the opposite direction for £20million, leading many to scrutinise the true value of Anderson’s exit.

It was a difficult deal for Newcastle and Howe to do as they were keen to keep hold of Anderson. But the decision was made to sell a player who wasn’t a guaranteed starter over a key player such as Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak last summer.

And it’s a transfer that has worked out for all parties as Newcastle were able to avoid a points deduction and qualify for the Champions League while Anderson has flourished at Forest, helping them secure a seventh place finish and Conference League qualification.