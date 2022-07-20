Anderson helped Bristol Rovers win promotion to League One during a phenomenal half-season spell at the club last season.

And the teenage midfielder, for his part, hopes to stay at St James's Park this season – and play first-team football for the club.

“I want to be here,” said Anderson, who broke into Newcastle's first-team squad in the 2020/21 season. “I want to force my way into the team, but, I guess, that’s the club’s decision. I’ve just got to work as hard as I can on the pitch, and see what happens.”

Anderson is enjoying being back at Newcastle for pre-season training. The 19-year-old said: “I think it’s been really good for me, just trying to fit into the team, work on the way they play and try and impress.

“I just want to try and carry on the momentum I had (on loan). Obviously, it’s a lot higher standard, but I need to try and take what I did well (on loan) into these pre-season games.”

If he is to be loaned out this season, Anderson will want to play at the highest level possible.