Elliot Anderson's already caught the eye of Eddie Howe at Newcastle United

Anderson come off the bench in both of Newcastle United’s visits to the Emirates Stadium last season after being promoted to the first-team squad by then-head coach Steve Bruce.

And the 19-year-old – who missed the start of the season through injury – has caught the eye this week ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Arsenal.

Anderson scored a hat-trick for the club’s Under-23s in their 3-1 Premier League 2 win over Nottingham Forest this week. The club also a clip on social media of a superb Anderson finish in training.

Jason Tindall, head coach Howe’s assistant, said: “He’s certainly a bright talent from what we’ve seen on the training ground. He’s got very good potential.

"We’re very fortunate here, at this football club, to have some very, very good attacking players. There’s a lot of competition in the attacking areas. So far, what we’ve seen with Elliot, is that he’s shown really good signs for the future.”

Anderson – who signed a long-term contract on his 18th birthday last year – has scored seven goals from seven reserve-team appearances so far this season.

The forward hasn’t made a first-team appearance since coming off the bench in a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal on January 18.

Elliot Anderson makes his Newcastle United debut in an FA Cup tie against Arsenal last season.

Speaking after making his club debut in an FA Cup tie at the Emirates Stadium a week earlier, Anderson said: “To come on against a top club like Arsenal, and to play for your boyhood club, is something you dream of as a kid.”

