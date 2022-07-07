Elliot spent the second half of last season on loan at Bristol Rovers, and he scored the all-important seventh goal of a 7-0 final-day rout against Scunthorpe United to secure promotion to League One.
A number of clubs want to take Anderson on loan this season, but the 19-year-old has a window of opportunity in pre-season to impress head coach Eddie Howe. And Anderson tweeted a photograph of himself arriving for training with the caption “glad to be back” yesterday.
Howe, preparing his team for Saturday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Gateshead, pledged late last season to take a “close look” at Anderson in pre-season.
“I’ll have a close look at him,” said United’s head coach. “He’ll be involved in pre-season games. We’ll make a decision then on whether he needs another loan – or whether he’s going to stay with us.”