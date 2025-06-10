Newcastle United academy midfielder Ellis Stanton. | Getty Images

Newcastle United confirmed that six academy players would be leaving the club following the end of their contracts on June 30.

20-year-old midfielder Ellis Stanton has brushed shoulders with the Newcastle first-team previously but will now leave the club, 13 years after first joining.

Stanton will leave Newcastle the end of the month along with Jay Turner-Cooke, Josh Donaldson, James Huntley, Harry Powell and Rory Powell.

A Newcastle official club statement released on Friday, June 6, read: “Newcastle United’s Academy will bid farewell to six players this summer when their contracts come to an end.

Ellis Stanton on Eddie Howe’s radar at Newcastle United prior to release

Although Stanton will leave Newcastle without making a competitive first-team appearance, he had caught the eye of head coach Eddie Howe during his time at the club.

After breaking into the Newcastle Under-21s squad at 17 years old, Stanton progressed and was called up to the first-team squad for the post-season trip to Australia in May 2024. The midfielder featured in the 8-0 defeat to the A-League All Stars in Melbourne before featuring in the pre-season friendly matches against SpVgg Unterhaching, Hull City, Girona and Brest last summer.

Stanton spent 13 years at Newcastle, progressing through the academy to the fringes of the first team.

But he was ultimately one of many players who managed to be in and around the first team without making the final step. Now he will be searching for a new club this summer in a bid to start his senior professional career.

Ellis Stanton issues goodbye message to Newcastle United ahead of release

Following Newcastle’s announcement of his release on Friday, Stanton took to Instagram to post several images of his time at the club.

The gallery included a photo of him signing as a youngster along with former Newcastle defender Steven Taylor as well as images of himself in action with the first team.

The post was accompanied by the caption: “After 13 years @nufc, I want to thank the players and staff for the support I’ve received on and off the pitch.

“I’ve got memories that will stick with me for a lifetime. I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my career, thank you for everything 🤍🖤.”

Newcastle United bolstered by academy signings

While six players are set to leave Newcastle’s academy at the end of the month, the club have continued to recruit young players in a bid to strengthen the academy set-up.

Newcastle signed youngsters Baran Yildiz, Kyle Fitzgerald and Fraser Harper earlier this year and are understood to have agreed a deal that will see 16-year-old Oliver Goodbrand join from Rangers. The Magpies have also agreed deals with 18-year-old winger Antonio Cordero to join on a free transfer from Malaga while forward Vakhtang Salia is also set to join from Dinamo Tbilisi once he turns 18 in August.