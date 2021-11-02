Whilst many managers have been viewed as ‘favourite’ to take charge at Newcastle since the Saudi-backed £305m takeover, no one has seemed closer to taking the hot seat than Emery.

Here is how some of the national newspapers reacted to the news of Emery’s likely appointment at Newcastle:

Craig Hope, the Daily Mail - “Staveley believes she has now got her man to lead the team out of the relegation zone.”

Unai Emery is reportedly close to becoming new Newcastle United manager (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“We understand talks accelerated during a series of Zoom calls on Sunday, and Staveley believes she has now got her man to lead the team out of the relegation zone.

“Discussions had taken place with several candidates or their representatives since Bruce was sacked a fortnight ago, including the likes of Paulo Fonseca, Eddie Howe and Roberto Martinez.

“But Emery, who turns 50 on Wednesday, has emerged as their No 1 target and Newcastle’s new owners are confident of finalising terms before Saturday’s trip to Brighton. A three-year deal has been discussed.”

David Ornstein, The Athletic - “There is no doubting that Emery is a winner.”

“Emery has successfully restored his reputation at current club Villareal, beating Manchester United in the Europa League final last season. It gave Villareal a first major trophy in their history and saw Emery lift the Europa League for an unprecedented fourth time.

“There is no doubting that Emery is a winner. He won the Europa League three times at Sevilla as well as the league title at Paris Saint-Germain.”

Louise Taylor, The Guardian - “There is cautious optimism…”

“There is cautious optimism at St James’ Park that the former Sevilla, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain coach will be in place for Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

“Emery, who turns 50 on Wednesday, is set to take charge of Villlarreal at home to Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night but, with Newcastle happy to pay his employers about £6m in compensation, he and his advisers have been talking to Amanda Staveley and her fellow directors via Zoom since the weekend.”

