Eddie Howe paid tribute to 'dependable' defender Emil Krafth following the player's contract extension at Newcastle United.

While Krafth has not started a Premier League match since May 2022, he has proven a versatile and resilient member of Howe's squad. Filling in well for Kieran Trippier during his injury and bounced back from a major injury setback which kept him out of action for over a year.

Now Krafth is back fully fit, he remains a back-up option to the likes of Trippier and Tino Livramento at right-back while also being able to fill in at centre-back if needed. His two starts this season have both come in the Carabao Cup at Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Swedish international's contract was set to expire before Newcastle exercised a clause to trigger a one-year extension, keeping Krafth at St James' Park until June 2025.

Explaining the decision to extend Krafth's contract, Howe said: "He's just a very dependable, really good trainer, really good player, very reliable and I can't speak highly enough of him in terms of how he handed his injury.

"It was a really difficult moment for him, he was in good form and had a really powerful end to the [2021-22] season when we were trying to avoid relegation.

"He performed really well towards the end of that campaign then worked his way back throughout pre-season and since he's come back has looked as good as new which is not easy to do after the injury he had. He fully deserves his contract and has a big part to play in our future."

After agreeing to extend his stay, Krafth told the Newcastle club website: "It’s a really exciting time for the club on and off the pitch and I’m so pleased to have the opportunity to continue being a part of that and hopefully help the team finish the season strongly."

Newcastle now have four first-team players out of contract this summer as things stand. Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie will all see their current deals end in June.

There is also uncertainty over Jamaal Lascelles' contract situation but Howe has played down the suggestion the defender will become a free agent this summer.

Here are the current contract situations of Newcastle United's players...

1 . Loris Karius - 2024 Karius signed a new one-year deal at Newcastle in the summer but is still yet to feature for the club in the Premier League. Photo Sales

2 . Mark Gillespie - 2024 Another still waiting to make his Premier League debut for Newcastle, three-and-a-half-years after signing. The 31-year-old goalkeeper’s current deal expires at the end of the season after signing a one-year extension over the summer. Photo Sales

3 . Kell Watts - 2024 Currently on loan at Wigan Athletic with his contract at Newcastle set to expire in the summer. Photo: BP Photo Sales