Gareth Southgate has named 33 players to take part in training and the pre-tournament friendly matches against Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park on June 3 and Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 7. June 7 is also the UEFA deadline for the final Euro 2024 squads to be confirmed with Southgate set to whittle down his list to between 23 and 26 players for the tournament.

England open their Euro 2024 group stage campaign against Serbia on June 16 before facing Denmark on June 20 and Slovenia on June 25. The Three Lions reached the final of Euro 2020 where they were beaten by Italy on penalties.

Trippier is away with Newcastle in Australia and has only just returned after two months out with a calf injury. If he makes the final squad, it will be the 33-year-old’s fourth major tournament with England.

Gordon has been impressive for Newcastle in 2023-24 with 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions. But the winger has been ruled out of the trip to Australia with a calf issue that kept him out of the final day victory at Brentford on Sunday.

The injury is not thought to be serious and he has been named in England’s provisional squad as he looks to compete in his first major tournament with the senior squad. The 23-year-old helped England Under-21s win the European Championships last summer and he then earned his first two senior caps back in March.

There was no place for Callum Wilson and Nick Pope in the squad.