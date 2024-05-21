England’s Euro 2024 provisional squad has been announced.

England boss Gareth Southgate has named around 33 players to take part in training and the pre-tournament friendly matches against Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park on June 3 and Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 7. June 7 is also the UEFA deadline for the final Euro 2024 squads to be confirmed with Southgate set to whittle down his list to between 23 and 26 players for the tournament.

England open their Euro 2024 group stage campaign against Serbia on June 16 before facing Denmark on June 20 and Slovenia on June 25. The Three Lions reached the final of Euro 2020 where they were beaten by Italy on penalties.

Southgate will be tasked to end England’s 58-year wait for a major trophy this summer.

And his squad decision could prove vital in determining England’s success. The usual suspects such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier have all been named.

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon has also been named despite picking up an injury in the penultimate game of the 2023-24 season. Gordon scored 12 goals for The Magpies this past season and earned his first two England caps back in March.

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford have been left out of the squad while Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze have been called up along with Liverpool duo Jarrell Quansah and Curtis Jones.

Luke Shaw is also expected to be named in the provisional squad despite injury issues for Manchester United.

Meanwhile, former England regulars such as Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling are set to miss out on their first major tournaments for England since 2010 and 2012 respectively.