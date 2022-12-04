England ‘leaked’ line-up v Senegal: Major decisions made on Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester City stars - photo gallery
Following a commanding win over Wales, Gareth Southgate’s side face Senegal in the Round of 16.
The Three Lions face Senegal in the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar at 7pm on Sunday - aiming to book their spot in the World Cup Quarter-Finals. England’s wins over Iran and Wales sandwiched a goalless draw with USA as they topped Group B with seven points.
Despite worries over their performance against USA, Germany and Belgium’s failure to progress from the group stage acted as a reminder that tournament football isn’t won in the group stages.
However, as the tournament progresses into the knockout rounds, it is now a win or bust situation for Southgate’s side - but what starting XI will the England manager name for the clash with Senegal? And how many Newcastle United players will feature?
Here is a ‘leaked’ England line-up based on various reports surrounding Southgate’s selection for the clash with Senegal: