England ‘leaked’ line-up v USA: Newcastle United man starts as Gareth Southgate makes Harry Kane call

England got their World Cup tournament off to a flyer with a 6-2 win over Iran on Monday. The match was not without its scares though as captain Harry Kane was withdrawn after taking a knock to his foot.

A precautionary scan ahead of the USA game revealed the Tottenham Hotspur striker had suffered no serious issue and would be able to feature in the upcoming match.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson will be hoping for more minutes after replacing Kane and grabbing an assist against Iran. Kieran Trippier is expected to start once again while Nick Pope remains on the bench.

Reports are circulating about how Southgate will line-up for the match with the staring XI already being supposedly ‘leaked’ amid speculation that the England boss would name an unchanged side.

Here is how England could line-up against USA this evening...

