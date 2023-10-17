Newcastle United man will be looking to get some international game time

Newcastle United ace Kieran Trippier came off the bench for England in their latest international clash against Australia at Wembley. The full-back will be looking to start against Italy in the Three Lions’ next game.

The former Manchester City and Burnley man has proven his ability to play on either flank of the defence which makes him a useful option for his country ahead of the next European Championships in Germany next summer.

Gareth Southgate is expected to make some chances for their match against Italy to freshen up his ranks. Here is a ‘leaked’ England line-up based on various reports....recent

1 . Jordan Pickford The ex-Sunderland man is poised to come in for Sam Johnstone. Photo Sales

2 . Kyle Walker He could return to the side against Italy. Photo Sales

3 . John Stones The Man City defender came off the bench against Australia. Photo: Carl Recine - Pool Photo Sales