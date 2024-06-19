England aim to make it two wins from two when they face Denmark at the Deutsche Bank Arena in Frankfurt tomorrow night. A solitary Jude Bellingham goal was enough to earn a win over Serbia on Sunday night as England started their Euro 2024 campaign in the perfect way.

Their next opponents, Denmark, drew with Slovenia in their opening game with Thursday night’s game set to be a repeat of their semi-final clash at Wembley in the last European Championship. Ahead of their meeting in Frankfurt, Gareth Southgate has a few decisions to make, mainly in how to best utilise Phil Foden and whether or not to pick Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.