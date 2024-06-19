England ‘leaked’ XI v Denmark as major calls made on Newcastle United duo and Liverpool star: photos

By Joe Buck
Published 19th Jun 2024, 19:01 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 19:12 BST

What team will Gareth Southgate pick for England’s second Euro 2024 group stage game against Denmark?

England aim to make it two wins from two when they face Denmark at the Deutsche Bank Arena in Frankfurt tomorrow night. A solitary Jude Bellingham goal was enough to earn a win over Serbia on Sunday night as England started their Euro 2024 campaign in the perfect way.

Their next opponents, Denmark, drew with Slovenia in their opening game with Thursday night’s game set to be a repeat of their semi-final clash at Wembley in the last European Championship. Ahead of their meeting in Frankfurt, Gareth Southgate has a few decisions to make, mainly in how to best utilise Phil Foden and whether or not to pick Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

Here, we take a look at what Southgate’s team for England’s clash with Denmark could look like - according to the latest reports. Would you like to see this team start in Frankfurt? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Jordan Pickford

Getty Images



2. Kyle Walker

Getty Images



3. John Stones

Getty Images



4. Marc Guehi

Getty Images





