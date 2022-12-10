News you can trust since 1849
Is this the England side that Gareth Southgate will pick to face France in the World Cup Quarter-Finals? (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

England ‘leaked’ XI v France: Gareth Southgate to make major calls on Newcastle United and Manchester City stars amid Kylian Mbappe threat - photo gallery

England face world champions France for a spot in the World Cup Quarter-Finals.

By Joe Buck
4 minutes ago

Their reward for defeating Senegal in the Round of 16 is a clash against a Kylian Mbappe inspired France side that breezed past Poland in the previous round. It is the second World Cup in a row that the Three Lions have reached this stage, and the third major tournament in a row following their exploits at the delayed European Championship last summer.

Gareth Southgate has named a fairly settled side throughout the tournament, but speculation on how he will combat the huge threats posed by Mbappe and co in this clash mean he has some major selection dilemmas ahead of the game. So will Southgate opt to stick with his tried and tested starting side? Or will he shake up his formation and personnel for the Quarter-Final clash?

Here is a ‘leaked’ England line-up based on various reports surrounding Southgate’s selection for the clash with France:

1. Jordan Pickford

Pickford has been Southgate’s No.1 for a number of years now and has rarely let his side down between the posts.

Photo: Dan Mullan

2. Kyle Walker

Social media has been abuzz with rumours that Walker will be deployed in order to combat Mbappe. Although the Manchester City man has struggled in games against pace this season, there is no doubt he is best equipped physically to compete with Mbappe.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

3. John Stones

Stones has started every game of the tournament and has played a major role in helping England keep three consecutive clean sheets.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

4. Harry Maguire

Maguire’s indifferent start to the season with Manchester United hasn’t translated to the international stage with the defender being one of the most consistent players in the whole competition.

Photo: Julian Finney

