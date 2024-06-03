England beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 3-0 at St James’ Park on Monday night - here are the player ratings from the match.

A second-half penalty from Cole Palmer gave England the lead before Trent Alexander-Arnold doubled the lead and substitute Harry Kane made it 3-0 in the closing stages.

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier captained England in their penultimate match before the start of Euro 2024 in Germany.

A goalless first-half saw Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen register shots on goal as Bosnia’s backline stood firm.

England were awarded a penalty following a VAR check just before the hour mark as Ezri Konsa was pulled down inside the penalty area. Palmer stepped up on his full debut to break the deadlock for England from the penalty spot.

Jack Grealish then picked out Alexander-Arnold to volley England into a 2-0 lead with four minutes of normal time remaining. Minutes later, a pinball inside the area was eventually turned in by substitute Harry Kane for his 63rd England goal.

England now look ahead to Iceland at Wembley Stadium before flying out to Germany for the Euro 2024 finals later this month.

Here are the England player ratings from the match...

1 . Jordan Pickford - 6 Had very little to do in goal but was solid with his distribution when needed. Photo Sales

2 . Ezri Konsa - 6 Got forward well and managed to get a shot away. Was rarely troubled down the right defensively and won England a crucial penalty in the second half. Photo Sales

3 . Lewis Dunk - 6 Overcommitted on a couple of occasions but was never punished. Kept things simple in possession and looked assured on the ball. Photo Sales