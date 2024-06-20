After a 1-0 win against Serbia on Sunday - and results elsewhere in the group - England knew that a win in Frankfurt would see them progress to the knockout rounds and guarantee they top their group. A nervy opening and complaints about the pitch in Frankfurt saw a quiet first 15 minutes before the game burst into life courtesy of Harry Kane’s opener.

Kane was in the right place at the right time to slide home an effort past Kasper Schmeichel after some very good work from Kyle Walker to win England the ball back high up the pitch. Gareth Southgate’s side sat back following that goal and were punished when Morten Hjumland’s fabulous long-range effort flew past Jordan Pickford to silence the English support in Frankfurt.

In truth, the half-time whistle favoured England as Denmark ended the first period on top of proceedings and pushing for a second goal. The second period started very evenly but neither goalkeeper was tested too often in the opening stages.

A triple change by Southgate midway through the second half, having already introduced Conor Gallagher to proceedings in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold, attempted to wrestle back control of the game and to pose questions of the Danish defence. Ollie Watkins was quick to test Schmeichel after coming on for Kane.

England, however, failed to gain any momentum and Schmeichel was rarely tested in the Denmark goal. A point leaves England top of the group with their destiny in their own hands.

Here are our player ratings from England's Euro 2024 group stage clash against Denmark.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 6 Made a confident early save within the first minute. Could do very little about the equaliser. Had very little to do all game.

2 . Kyle Walker - 7 Had to change his boots early on after slipping on the turf. Did brilliantly to dispossess Kristiansen to set up Kane's opener and was easily England's best performer in the first half. Had a subdued second half but did very little wrong defensively.

3 . John Stones - 6 Looked defensively solid in the first period but will be disappointed to see the equaliser whistle past him from range. Wasn't able to get on the ball and begin attacks like he does at club level.