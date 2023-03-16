England’s first appearance since being knocked out of the Qatar World Cup by eventual runners-up France sees them face Italy and Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifying matches. Gareth Southgate’s side will face their two toughest qualifying opponents on Thursday, March 23 (7:45pm) and Sunday, March 26 (5:00pm).

Both Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope, who went to the World Cup with England, have been in Southgate’s latest squad. Pope was an unused member of the squad out in Qatar, whilst Trippier featured in all three group games, but was an unused substitute in the knockout rounds.

Callum Wilson rounded off a trio of Magpies players in Qatar, however, he has not been called-up to Southgate’s latest squad. Wilson has seven goals this season but has scored just once since returning from the World Cup and has recently been suffering with illness, something that meant he had to start Sunday’s win over Wolves on the bench.

Wilson’s replacement in the squad is Brentford striker and former Magpies man Ivan Toney. Toney has 16 goals for the Bees this season and has been called-up by Southgate’s squad on his 27th birthday.

Toney is yet to receive a full international cap after being an unused substitute during the Nations League game with Germany in September. James Maddison, who has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park has also been included by Southgate after some stunning form for Leicester City this season. Maddison has registered nine goals and five assists for the Foxes this season.

Newcastle United have responded to the call-ups of Pope and Trippier by tweeting a picture of the pair in England kit with the caption ‘Congrats, lads!’ alongside a lion emoji and the England flag.

Kieran Trippier has been called-up to the England squad to face Italy and Ukraine (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

England squad in full: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale; Ben Chilwell, Eric Dier, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker; Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney.

