England starting XI to face Slovakia 'leaked' as change predicted amid Newcastle United star's battle for fitness

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 29th Jun 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2024, 18:20 BST

A look at the reported England starting XI to face Slovakia on Sunday in the Euro 2024 Round of 16.

England are now closing in on their all-important Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash with Slovakia on Sunday. The Three Lions have disappointed so far, drawing two of their three group stage games and scraping their way to top spot in their group with just one win.

Many of the issues seem to be coming at the top of the pitch, although they are arguably stemming from a core that Gareth Southgate just can’t seem to get right. The England boss has been pretty stubborn with his team selection so far, and reports from Germany claim there will be just one change on Sunday for the Slovakia clash. Here we run you through the reported XI.

No changes are expected at the goalkeeper position.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

No changes are expected at the goalkeeper position. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Walker has been one of England's better players and will surely keep his spot.

2. RB - Kyle Walker

Walker has been one of England's better players and will surely keep his spot. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Stones will keep his place in the middle amid a solid tournament so far.

3. CB - John Stones

Stones will keep his place in the middle amid a solid tournament so far. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Guehi has been one of the standout performers for England and will keep his place.

4. CB - Marc Guehi

Guehi has been one of the standout performers for England and will keep his place. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandEuro 2024SlovakiaGareth Southgate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.