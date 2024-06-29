England are now closing in on their all-important Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash with Slovakia on Sunday. The Three Lions have disappointed so far, drawing two of their three group stage games and scraping their way to top spot in their group with just one win.

Many of the issues seem to be coming at the top of the pitch, although they are arguably stemming from a core that Gareth Southgate just can’t seem to get right. The England boss has been pretty stubborn with his team selection so far, and reports from Germany claim there will be just one change on Sunday for the Slovakia clash. Here we run you through the reported XI.