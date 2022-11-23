England's Jordan Pickford issues Harry Kane injury update with Callum Wilson on standby

Kane has had a scan on the ankle he hurt in Monday’s 6-2 Group B win over Iran in Doha, Tehran. Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson – who replaced Kane in the game – is on standby to play if Kane doesn’t prove his fitness.

However, England are optimistic that Kane will be fit to face the USA on Sunday. The striker, according to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, is “fine” – and trained today. confirming the skipper was “fine” and trained with team-mates.

“I think he’s good, probably just a little bit sore,” said Washington-born Pickford, speaking at the team’s Al Wakrah Sports Complex base. “I’m sure he’s fine. He was out on the grass with us today, which is good. He’s our captain.”

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier took the captain’s armband when Kane went off against Iran.

