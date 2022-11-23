News you can trust since 1849
England's Jordan Pickford issues Harry Kane injury update with Callum Wilson on standby

Jordan Pickford’s issued a fitness update on Harry Kane ahead of England's game next World Cup game.

By Miles Starforth
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 1:59pm

Kane has had a scan on the ankle he hurt in Monday’s 6-2 Group B win over Iran in Doha, Tehran. Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson – who replaced Kane in the game – is on standby to play if Kane doesn’t prove his fitness.

However, England are optimistic that Kane will be fit to face the USA on Sunday. The striker, according to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, is “fine” – and trained today. confirming the skipper was “fine” and trained with team-mates.

“I think he’s good, probably just a little bit sore,” said Washington-born Pickford, speaking at the team’s Al Wakrah Sports Complex base. “I’m sure he’s fine. He was out on the grass with us today, which is good. He’s our captain.”

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier took the captain’s armband when Kane went off against Iran.

England striker Harry Kane during the game against Iran.
