A group of Newcastle United fans have called for strong action against Mike Ashley

The ‘Ashley Out’ supporters group have issued a strong statement condemning the Sports Direct Tycoon’s ownership of the club in the aftermath of the departure of manager Rafa Benitez – who is set to leave St James’s Park when his contract expires tomorrow.

And while a number of protests and boycotts have been suggested, the group have called for a ‘full boycott’ of all the club and all its associated merchandise and businesses.

They have called on supporters to stand alongside them as they look to put an end to Ashley’s 12-year reign on Tyneside.

In a statement posted on their website, the group said: “It was confirmed on Monday that Rafael Benitez and his backroom staff are to leave the club on 30th June 2019.

“No true Newcastle fan needs to be told what Rafa brought to this club and what he would’ve brought to the club in the future, if given the chance.

“No true Newcastle fan needs to be reminded who is to blame for the mess we are in.

“We have now suffered 12 years of Mike Ashley. Enough is enough.

“If fans want change and a future for the club then action must be taken. No more excuses. No more ‘wait and see’. No more sitting around hoping someone else will do something.

“From today, AshleyOut.com is urging all fans to participate in a full boycott of St. James’ Park, club merchandise and all businesses associated with the club until Mike Ashley leaves the club.

“The time for boycotts of individual games and for protests around the ground is over.

“If you choose to turn up to St. James’ Park while Ashley owns the club you are welcome to do so. But pleading ignorance is no longer an option. You know the situation. Every seat filled is an endorsement of his ownership.”