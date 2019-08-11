'Enough of the negativity' – Newcastle United fans react to Steve Bruce's team v Arsenal
Steve Bruce has named his first Newcastle United Premier League starting XI – and it’s got mixed reviews on social media for the Magpies’ faithful.
While £35million man Joelinton starts and Paul Dummett gets the nod as well as Matt Ritchie, three of United’s other four summer additions are on a bench, heavily weighted with defenders.
And looking across social media, here’s how YOU reacted to Bruce’s first XI.
@ToonyAlex – “four defenders on bench?”
@DazWilliams – “Here we go...let another season of probable madness begin!”
@sw1a0aa – “Really keen to see how Almiron, Joelinton and Saint-Maximin play together today.”
@TaylorandBesty – “The midfield 3 is interesting. I’d like to see Shelvey playing a bit further forward that he has in the past with Hayden and Longstaff sitting. Get him in those areas where he can thread balls through for the strikers.”
@nettlewarrior72 – “That midfield three!”
@Coryjgraham – “So is Bruce actually playing with no wingers? Looked at the arsenal set up and thought we might actually have a chance on the counter... then saw our setup and the mind boggles.”
@PrimeDiame – “Lineups been out for 7 minutes and our fans are already complaining that Maximin isn’t starting.. It’s his first season in a new league. Calm down, he’ll come on and show us what he’s all about. Enough of the negativity.”
@chrisfrazer88 – “Wing backs and Alimiron through the middle or 4-5-1?”
@EthanBirnie1 – “ASM on the bench?!”
@bxrkos – “Good lineup LETS GET IT.”